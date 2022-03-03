BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Some school districts are lifting their mask mandates as COVID-19 cases see a steady drop.

“We’re not going to tell anybody that they can wear their mask, they are going to be given the option whether they want to wear it or not, it’s their option,” said Alonso Guerrero, Health Service Director at Brownsville ISD.

On Wednesday Brownsville ISD announced they are lifting their mask mandate, making it optional for students and staff.

“Our numbers right now are at the lowest they’ve been in a good while so we feel that it’s a perfect time to go ahead and get rid of the mask mandate and just make it optional for everybody,” said Guerrero.

Brownsville ISD became the first district in Cameron County to lift the mask mandate in schools, all thanks to the low COVID numbers.

“It’s all trending the same direction where we are all going lower numbers. Last week the City of Brownsville reduced their threat matrix from a 3 to 2 so it’s a positive note as well,” he said.

Guerrero added the reduced threat matrix was one of the main reasons for their decision to lift the mandate. We spoke to other counties who tell us they could soon do the same.

“I said I’m going to impose a mask mandate, but the governing board can basically do away with it should you want to do that,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez.

Judge Cortez added it’s up to the school districts to decide on mask mandates. Some districts we spoke to including Edinburg CISD tell us while their COVID numbers are down, the Superintendent and Board of Trustees will make the final decision. Meanwhile, Brownsville ISD shared they will be keeping an eye on COVID cases not only at school but countywide.

“If we see a large increase in numbers then yes. If there is a new variant out there like the omicron that we had this past winter. If we have another surge like that then yes we will look into bringing back masks,” said Guerrero.

Guerrero said they still strongly recommend people who are immunocompromised to wear their masks in public and indoors.