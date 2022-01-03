RGV school districts extending winter break

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Some Rio Grande Valley school districts have announced the extension of the winter break.

On Monday, three school districts announced they will extend the winter break due to “the increase of COVID-19 cases in our community.”

In response, San Benito CISD, Santa Rosa ISD, and Point Isabel ISD have delayed their return from the winter break to Monday, Jan. 10.

San Benito CISD district personnel will return to work on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Point Isabel ISD offices will remain open.

Weslaco ISD previously announced an extension of the winter break.