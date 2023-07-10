HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Summer break will soon come to an end for school districts across the Valley and with a new school year, comes with a new budget.

School budgets for Valley districts are crucial to plan and develop before the upcoming school year begins.

There are many factors that go into each budget from transportation, food service, to even safety.

“We allocated about 1.5 million in the safety initiatives for the district that’s part of the $600,000 that we have received for safety,” Interim CFO with Harlingen CISD Ramon Mendoza said.

Mendoza said the district approved a $212 million budget.

This comes with a 2.5 pay increase for all auxiliary and hourly employees along with pay increases for teachers and librarians.

“Obviously our most important resource besides our students is our employees right, so we want to make sure we treat them fairly and as fair as we can because here at HCISD we are a family so we’re trying to keep everyone abreast and making sure they are appreciated,” Mendoza said.

Texas Education Agency members gave Harlingen CISD gave an “A” rating for fiscal responsibility.

Over in San Benito, their $122 million plus package comes with retention stipends across the board for staff and increasing a starting teacher’s salary to $2,000.

So instead of a starting salary of $50,000 that will now jump to $52,000.

In the McAllen school district, all employees will receive a one percent raise plus most employees will be eligible for a one-time longevity payment in December.

“We want to make sure that we’re focused on our instruction and give our students additional options more options. The more options the better,” Mendoza said.

Leaders with PSJA say it’s important to lead their students to success so they will have the tools they need once they graduate.

However, more time is needed for approval of their new proposed budget.

“Two languages, two cultures, being able to read and write in both is right now a very marketable item itself,” board president with PSJA ISD Cynthia Gutierrez said.