RGV school districts aim to catch up students academically

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to the pandemic statistics show students’ proficiency in certain subjects has declined, making tutoring strongly needed this year.

Point Isabel Independent School District’s Superintendent Teri Capistran said the district will incorporate a more individualized approach to learning thanks to assistance from the federal government.

“Our school districts have received federal funds from the federal government and those funds are available to support those learning losses in particular for tutoring services,” said Capistran.

In addition, Capistran encourages all parents to communicate with teachers to see what resources best fit a child’s needs.

ValleyCentral also spoke with Patty Peña who is the McAllen Independent School District’s Director for Literacy and Professional Learning.

Peña said McAllen ISD is doing everything it can to help students catch up with their academics. However, she also advises parents to do the same at home.

“Being an advocate for your child, if your child is struggling, reach out to the teachers, reach out to the counselors, reach out to the administrators, we are here to help,” said Peña.

Peña said it is important to show kids they matter even when they are struggling. She advises kids who need help to be vocal about it.

Peña also encourages parents with young children to implement learning through day-to-day activities, like calculating a cost from a grocery shopping list.