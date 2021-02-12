RGV school closures due to freezing weather

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas — Several school districts are planning to close their campuses due to freezing temperatures expected next week.

Some districts are only holding classes online, meanwhile, others are calling off school entirely for Monday’s inclement weather.

Edcouch-Elsa ISD:

Edcouch-Elsa ISD officials are requesting the TEA to allow them to only hold online classes on Monday. The district will be closed for in-person instruction.

Edinburg CISD:

Edinburg CISD will be using remote learning for all students on Monday, Feb. 15. No students are allowed on campus. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday.

Harlingen CISD:

Harlingen CISD schools will be closed on Monday, however, the school states this is for the Presidents’ Day holiday and not inclement weather. Classes will resume on Tuesday.

Hidalgo ISD:

Hidalgo ISD classes will only be offered remotely on Monday. Schools will reopen on Tuesday.

La Feria ISD:

There will be no classes held at La Feria ISD on Monday. Classes will resume on Tuesday.

La Joya ISD:

All classes at La Joya ISD will take pace remotely on Monday.

La Villa ISD:

There will be no classes at La Villa ISD schools on Monday. Classes will resume on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Lasara ISD:

School will be closed at Lasara ISD on Monday. On Tuesday, classes will resume at 10:00 a.m.

Los Fresnos ISD:

All schools will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents’ Day. Classes will resume on Tuesday.

Lyford ISD:

School will be closed at Lyford ISD on Monday. On Tuesday, classes will resume at 10:00 a.m.

McAllen ISD:

McAllen ISD officials are monitoring the weather situation and at this time have not decided to close their campuses on Monday or Tuesday. Class will be held both in-person and face-to-face unless the district makes a different decision.

Mercedes ISD:

Mercedes ISD has canceled class for Monday. Classes will resume on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Buses will start their routes at 8:30 a.m. to bring students to their campuses by 9:00 a.m.

Mission CISD:

“District officials will continue to monitor forecasts through the weekend and will provide any notices for changes in schedules based upon forecasts and conditions Sunday night and into the very early hours of Monday morning,” the district said in a release.

Monte Alto ISD:

Classes at Monte Alto ISD will only be offered online on Monday. Students will be released from class at 11:30 a.m. Class will resume for its normal duration on Tuesday.

PJSA ISD:

All PSJA ISD schools will have online learning only on Monday.

Point Isabel ISD:

Schools at Point Isabel ISD will be only online for Monday. Classes will start at a delayed time on Tuesday. Elementary schools will begin at 10:00 a.m. Secondary schools will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Rio Hondo ISD:

Rio Hondo ISD will only be held online on Monday. Class will resume at normal times on Tuesday.

Rio Grande City CISD:

Rio Grande City CISD will hold classes online and in-person on Monday, however, classes will be delayed. Elementary schools will start at 9:00 a.m., middle schools will start at 9:30 a.m., and high schools will start at 10:00 a.m.

San Benito ISD:

Classes will only be taught online at San Benito ISD schools on Monday. Class will resume as normal on Tuesday.

San Isidro ISD:

Classes at San Isidro ISD will be delayed until 10:00 a.m. on Monday.

San Perlita ISD:

School will be closed at San Perlita ISD on Monday. On Tuesday, classes will resume at 10:00 a.m.

Santa Rosa ISD:

School will be closed at Santa Rosa ISD on Monday. On Tuesday, classes will resume at 10:00 a.m.

Sharyland ISD:

District officials are “closely monitoring the weather reports and will continue to do so over the weekend.”

Valley View ISD:

Valley View ISD schools will have remote online classes on Monday.

School districts not listed have not yet announced if they will call off classes for Monday.