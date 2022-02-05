Almost one year after the 2021 February freeze and power grid failure, restaurant owners did not forget the impacts of it on business.

“We were affected both at home and here,” said Lordes Lucio, owner of Love Always, Gifts restaurant and shop in San Benito. “Even when the power did come back on we came back in to clean up cause a lot of the food that was in our fridge, you know, there was no way we could serve that.”

Lucio has owned and operated the small local restaurant and shop since 2019 said that since February 2021 they have better prepared for power outages and extreme weather. Since then, she said she bought a generator specifically for her small business.

“That’s one of the things that we’ve invested for the shop in case things do happen like that ever again then we’re ready,” said Lucio.

Another item Lucio purchased was smaller refrigerators that her generator can support.

“I purposely have small refrigerators so that we can still be in business,” said Lucio.

Although Lucio said she is more prepared, issues with the supply chain have not improved in over a year and continue to affect her.

“So, what I did is I changed my menu completely and based it and began to market only my sandwiches only what I felt I could get my hands on,” said Lucio.

The Rio Grande Valley regional president of the National Restaurant Association, Jerry Maddox, agreed with Lucio’s point and added that his restaurant, Fazoli’s, went nearly three weeks before receiving more ingredients.

“We didn’t have pizza crust—because pizza crust is stuck somewhere in the Midwest because they couldn’t move,” said Maddox.

Maddox pointed to the pandemic for other obstacles in the restaurant industry and said that those problems have worsened.

“With the price of inflation, what we’re paying for our food, how much we’re paying to retain our labor in a national labor shortage, it’s very tough,” said Maddox. “Thriving is out of the question, surviving is where we’re at.”