RGV residents with Down Syndrome make it to the Big Apple

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – The photographs of five RGV residents will be displayed in Times Square.

The presentation is a part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual New York City Buddy Walk.

The Buddy Walk is aimed at celebrating individuals with Down Syndrome.

“One of the highlights of that is that they do a video of 300-500 pictures of people with down syndrome from across the country living life to the fullest,” says Deborah Tomai, Co-Founder of the RGV Down Syndrome Association.

The surprise this year is that five RGV residents were selected to be included.

An honor that Mary Jane Lopez, mother of one of the selected individuals, says is rare.

“I’m very proud of Viva, of all of them that got selected, but this time it’s five, so it’s something big, it’s never been five, it’s always been one selected or two.”

Her daughter, 25-year-old Viva Selena Lopez, is excited to have be included.

This year the walk will be virtual and streamed through NDSS social media.

However, the message will remain the same.

“For parents of young kids, it shows you what life could be like and for teens and adults how they are having a good life, how they are part of a community, how they are capable of doing good things,” says Tomai.

Click here to learn more about the Rio Grande Valley Down Syndrome Association.

Click here to learn more about the NDSS and the National Buddy Walk Program.