MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In Mission, more than a dozen people marched to the Veterans War Memorial in McAllen in remembrance of those killed on September 11, 2001.

Patrick Roberts, one of many participants in the march said that day is a day he will never forget.

“I was a sophomore in high school when I saw the airplanes hit the towers, you know, it was before class, early in the morning and that was the moment that shocked me, and forever impacted me,” said Roberts. “As many people were running away to seek safety, there were many who ran towards the danger to help save.”

Veteran Jimmie Martinez said he also remembered 9/11 and describes it as a national cry of patriotism.

“It really made our country realize what our troops sacrifice every day and what the first responders do,” said Martinez.

Martinez and Roberts said marching is one way to stand in unity and encourage open conversations about 9/11.

“People that again, were just led by blind hate, and that itself should never be forgotten; we all must open our hearts and be able to have open discourse and discussions with each other so if we ever feel that sort of anger towards one another, we can openly discuss that and find a peaceful resolution,” said Roberts.