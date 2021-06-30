RGV residents, congressman react to Abbott-Trump Southern border visit

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO)- Governor Greg Abbott and Former President Donals Trump visited the Southern border wall on monday, which sparked reactions from Trump supporters and a local congressman.

“Committing resources like this to a wall we’ve all found out really doesn’t have an ultimate impact on stopping the surge of migrants,” said Congressman Vincente Gonzalez during a press conference before Abbott and Trump arrived at the RGV.

Gonzalez told KVEO that he believes there are other ways to improve border security with “cutting-edge technology.”

While Gonzalez addressed the media, a rally supporting Trump was held in Edinburg, where attendees said they disagreed with Gonzalez’s statement and that the wall is necessary.

“We need to finish the wall,” said Trump supporter, Alessandro Marroquin. “That’s top priority.”

However, Gonzalez said Texas has more important issues to deal with—like fixing the state’s electrical grid.

Gonzalez added that investments should be made on behalf of the electrical grid before “we dream of building any more walls.”

The border wall is a polarizing issue, but Gonzalez believes a “common sense” resolution is near.

“I believe the right and the left can come to an agreement on the wall,” said a Trump supporter.