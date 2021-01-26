RGV residents concerned about short notice for COVID-19 vaccine distributions

PHARR, Texas — There are concerns from Rio Grande Valley residents who are struggling to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

One of the main concerns is the short notice for those in need of the vaccine. On Monday KVEO learned of a PSJA vaccine clinic with wristbands being distributed to residents who qualify.

That was at 5 p.m., five hours after we were notified.

A Hidalgo County official was asked if that was enough time for you to learn about wristband distribution and still get a vaccine.

“It’s not ideal. Certainly, we would like to have more preparation. Right now, because of the limited number of vaccines, we kind of have to wait for the state to finalize everything with us. Once we are able to pass along that information. What we don’t want to do is create a situation where we have 5,000 people expecting to get vaccines, and then we have to tell them we only have 500,” said Hidalgo County Commission PCT. 1 David Fuentes.

Officials said they are announcing vaccinations day by day to avoid overcrowding and disorganization.