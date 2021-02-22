Closing or Delays

Live Radar

Download Our App

Share Your Photos

RGV resident depending on food distributions after the winter storm

Local News

by: Xochilt Lagunas

Posted: / Updated:

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The cold front had unexpected effects throughout the state of Texas, including extensive power outages and roadblocks to food transportation. Now many are depending on food distributions to put some food on their table.

Rio Grande Valley Residents like San Juana Chavarrita continue recovering almost a week after.

Chavarrita says it has been challenging to find essentials such as water and eggs, so she is now depending on food drives.

“They should have told us to prepare, I’ve never experienced anything like this,” said Chavarrita.

She went a full week without water or electricity.

During the power outage, she used blankets to stay warm as the cold was unbearable even indoors.

Chavarrita’s husband Alfonso Gonzalez has not been able to work due to the outages.

“The auto repair shop where I work is currently closed due to the lack of water and electricity,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez mentioned there had been a lot of pressure to deal with the pandemic and now the aftermath of the winter storm.

For some, it has been easy to restock on the supplies that were lost. For Gonzalez, it has been a tough task.

Both Gonzalez and his wife say food drives right now are appreciated and a sign of hope.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday