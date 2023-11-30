HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Thursday, RGV Promotions is holding its annual Community & Senior Health & Wellness Expo.

Also called, “Fall into Good Health”, this event is free to the public. It is being held today from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Eclipse Event Center at 1044 W. Nolana Loop in Pharr.

Many medical screenings and exams are free to the public along with: