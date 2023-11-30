HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Thursday, RGV Promotions is holding its annual Community & Senior Health & Wellness Expo.

Also called, “Fall into Good Health”, this event is free to the public. It is being held today from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Eclipse Event Center at 1044 W. Nolana Loop in Pharr.

Many medical screenings and exams are free to the public along with:

  • Vendors
  • Retirement planning
  • Local schools and colleges
  • One-on-one visits with on-site doctors
  • Transportation resources
  • Vision screenings
  • Bingo
  • Free Zumba classes
  • Door prizes every 30 mins
  • Health and fitness activities and information