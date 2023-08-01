HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — RGV Promotions announces its annual Community Health & Wellness Expo and Back to School event.

Now in its sixth year, the Back to School event offers one on one with physical trainers, face painting for kids, local community resources, free haircuts, and one on one consultations with doctors on site.

In addition, there will be freebies such as:

backpacks & school supplies

haircuts & free physicals

door prizes

health screenings & covid vaccines

abi screenings & a1c screenings

bingo/loteria

live music & entertainment

photography by MTZ Photography

Experts on-site to answer any health, insurance, wellness & community resource, and much more!

The Back to School event is a free event and is set for Friday, Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jose “Pepe” Salinas Civic Center located at 1011 W. Kelly Ave. in Pharr.

For more information call 956-429-9542 or visit RGV Promotions.