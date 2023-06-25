SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Pride is celebrating Pride month and advocating for the rights of those in the LGBTQIA+ community.

RGV Pride celebrated its 10th annual event during a two-day celebration on June 24 and 25 at the Cameron County Amphitheater.

RGV Pride said the event was meant to create a safe space to celebrate acceptance, diversity, equality and inclusion of the LGBTQIA+ community in the RGV.

“We really are celebrating the LGBTQIA community, our allies, our business partners, everyone that shares the same mission of ‘Love is Love’ and we all deserve basic human rights,” Communications Mobilizations Specialist for Valley AIDS Council and RGV Pride Lead Coordinator Steven Cano said.

Appearances during the event included Kerri Colby and Salina – performers from Rupaul’s Drag Race.

Multiple vendors had merchandise displayed and others were offering services such as voter registration, HIV prevention and other educational opportunities.

“It just a celebration of identity,” Cano said.”It is important to be here and to show those individuals and to educate more that we are a community of diversity, we are a community of inclusion and ultimately we are a community that is wanting to be accepted by everyone.”

Tickets are currently on sale at the door for Sunday’s festival for $20.

For more information, visit on ticket information or venue www.riograndevalleypride.org.