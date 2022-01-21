RGV prepares for winter weather, grid more resilient, says ERCOT

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley cities prepare for a winter storm nearly a year after the February freeze in 2021.

“I think there’s a lot of fear after what happened last year,” said David Favila, the public information officer for the city of San Benito.

Favila stood in the lobby of the San Benito Community Center he said was without power during last year’s winter freeze.

“There was no power and this building did not have power either,” said Favila.

However, this year the community center will serve as a warming shelter for those in need of a warm place this week.

“One of the things we wanted to do was provide a warming center to provide for people if they need somewhere to get warm they can come out here to the community center,” said Favila.

On Tuesday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) released their final winterization report where it shows 3 out of 302 generation facilities had deficiencies, and all transmission facilities are cleared.

Valley Central reached out to ERCOT for comment and the agency replied with the following statement

Because of the landmark reforms by the Texas Legislature and implemented by the Public Utility Commission, the grid is more resilient and reliable than it has ever been. Those efforts include winter weatherization to ensure that power plant operators and transmission companies are adequately prepared for winter. ERCOT spokesperson

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) said they encourage residents to prepare their homes for freezing temperatures. For example, make sure your home’s pipes are insulated.

“Something to try to insulate them. Wrap them with rags, newspaper, trash bags, or plastic foam,” said Ryan Greenfeld, spokesperson for BPUB. “Very slight drip and that will prevent any pipes from freezing over”

Greenfeld said if any customers are experiencing issues, report it to their website or call 956-983-6121.

“It’s important to make sure that we have standby personnel who are aware of what’s going on because we do have people on duty for 24 hours,” said Greenfeld.