EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Freedom and equality, Valley pastors say are two main elements that make up the Juneteenth holiday.

“There are people here in the area that still say I didn’t know anything about Juneteenth I didn’t know we had it here in Edinburg,” Pastor of Faith Fellowship Church Michael Smith said.

This way of thinking is what many officials with the Juneteenth committee in Edinburg are trying to change.

Leaders say a big challenge is participation, because in some years past, there have been celebrations where 20 to 25 people have arrived, but recent years have shown different outcomes.

“But this year, and last year we’ve seen a very big increase of people in the valley of being a part of it not just here in the Edinburg area but around the entire Rio Grande Valley so it has increased with participation and we thank God for that,” Pastor Smith said.

Smith says the goal of Juneteenth celebrations is to educate the community about enslaved people tracking back to the 1800s and much more.

“As long as we can educate the people as to Juneteenth is about the freedom of not only African Americans, but all that may have been enslaved in the past now we can acknowledge the fact that maybe now equality can be an important part of who we are and not by just looking at the skin color of us that we can accept us as equal to everybody,” Smith said.

Officials say a goal for the future is to have the community aware of Juneteenth celebrations, but there’s much work that still needs to be done.

“We still have a ways to go to educate people to get this information to people’s hands so that they will know, listen I need everybody to come out,” Smith said.