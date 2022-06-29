HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Plan B emergency contraceptive pills are in high demand.

South Texans for Reproductive Justice, a local non-profit, regularly provides free contraceptive kits, according to Noemi Pratt, board secretary.

The kits come with pregnancy tests, condoms, health pamphlets, and Plan B, also known as the morning-after pill.

In response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the non-profit administered over 400 Plan B due to high demand.

At an in-person event, the organization handed out over 100 pills.

Plan B, along with other emergency contraceptives, is not a substitute for abortions and should be taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex, according to its consumer directions.

“After the decision from the Supreme Court to overturn Roe, just in this weekend, we’ve received a little over 350 requests, so from Friday to today,” Pratt said.

Where STRJ’s usual limit is two pills per home every two months, they have now added to the limit to keep up with demand.

The non-profit lowered the limit to one pill per home every three months, according to Pratt.

“We made the really, really difficult decision to kind of scale back, we used to give up to two packages per household and right now we are moving that down to one,” she said.

Pratt emphasized this decision was made to ensure STRJ could reach those in need of resources. She added that the pill costs anywhere from $50 to $60.

However, the demand has affected pricing.

“Because it is over the counter, the prices are not necessarily straightforward,” Pratt said. “Sometimes, it just depends where we can get it.”

KVEO reached out to Walmart who said many contraceptive medications have purchase limits to prevent over-buying or stockpiling.

Meanwhile, CVS reported a sharp increase in demand and have purchase limits online and in-store.

However, those could be lifted within the next 24 hours.

Pratt believes this high demand comes from confusion and fear.

“People are a little bit panicked, confused as to what’s happening, and because those of us living in the state of Texas are very affected from the decision to overturn Roe,” Pratt said.

Pratt added some may use the opportunity to stockpile and overcharge.

She encourages others to only take what they need.

“If you see it, take only what you need, share with those who are in your life,” Pratt said.

To fill out a form to receive a free contraceptive kit, click here.