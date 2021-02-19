RGV non-profit offering repair grants for homes affected by winter storm

MCALLEN (KVEO) — Homeowners impacted by February’s winter storm can apply for assistance from Affordable Homes of South Texas.
The non-profit organization is offering grants for an emergency repair program aimed at assisting those impacted by weather-related damage.
In order to qualify, a home must have sustained damage during the weather event.
The funds can be used to make basic repairs or replace food lost during the storm.
Homeowners can receive a grant of up to $300 to fix repairs in their house.
The application can be found here.