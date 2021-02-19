RGV non-profit offering repair grants for homes affected by winter storm

KILLEEN, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 18: Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MCALLEN (KVEO) — Homeowners impacted by February’s winter storm can apply for assistance from Affordable Homes of South Texas.

The non-profit organization is offering grants for an emergency repair program aimed at assisting those impacted by weather-related damage.

In order to qualify, a home must have sustained damage during the weather event.

The funds can be used to make basic repairs or replace food lost during the storm.

Homeowners can receive a grant of up to $300 to fix repairs in their house.

The application can be found here.