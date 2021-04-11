RGV natives gives back with plasma donations

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Plasma donations have been in high demand due to the pandemic.

Aleida Lugo-Oehlke is a Rio Grande Valley native currently residing in Dallas and has not let the distance stop her from giving back to the community she grew up with.

“We’ve given convalescent plasma in Dallas but this is why we came down here where I grew up to help the people fight it,” said Lugo-Oehlke.

Lugo-Oehlke has donated convalescent plasma six times with no compensation.

“I chose to do it for free because it’s going to stay here in the Rio Grande Valley where the need is so great,” said Lugo-Oehlke.

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo says it is important for COVID-19 survivors to help with donating convalescent plasma.

“If you’ve already recovered from covid within more than a month then you have these antibodies in your plasma and that plasma that you donate is filled with those antibodies to help people fight off the virus who are hospitalized,” said Castillo.

According to Lugo-Oehlke, knowing that she helped others has brought happiness in her life.

“I had covid I was one of the first ones a year ago and I’m treating something terrible that happened to me and I was a long hauler to something wonderful, I have the chance to save lives during my lifetime and I’m gonna do it,” stated Lugo- Ohelke.

Lugo-Oehlke says she is grateful to have saved lives and hopes to inspire others to do the same.