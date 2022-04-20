AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Tina Yturria Buford to the State Soil and Water Conservation Board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2024.

The Governor’s news release said the board administers Texas’ soil and water conservation law and coordinates conservation and pollution abatement programs throughout the state.

Buford, of Harlingen, is the Director of Education for the East Foundation, developing natural resource education programs for South Texas youth.

She also works alongside her family at the H. Yturria Land and Cattle Company. She is a director of Texan by Nature and the Sand County Foundation.

Buford is a former member of the Governor’s Commission for Women and former President of the Texas Wildlife Association and the Texas Wildlife Association Foundation.

She received a Bachelor of Science in Rangeland Ecology and Management from Texas A&M University at College Station and a Certificate in Ranch Management from the Texas Christian University School of Ranch Management.