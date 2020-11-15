RGV native finishes 13th in Masters Tournament debut

Abraham Ancer, of Mexico, watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

AUGUSTA, Georgia (KVEO) — After a seven month delay and four rounds of tightly-contested golf, the 2020 Master’s green jacket recipient was crowned.

Dustin Johnson put in four tremendous rounds on the course to win the Masters in his 11th try at the tournament.

His score of 268 netted 20-under-par, the best score in Masters history.

However, another golfer in his Masters debut also put on an impressive showing.

McAllen native Abraham Ancer scored 280, 8-under-par, and notched a tie for 13th place in the final standings.

Ancer’s performance is the best finish ever for a golfer competing on Mexico’s national team.

Even more impressive than his final showing was Ancer’s first three rounds of play.

Ancer sat in a tie for 10th place after the First round before jumping to the top of the leaderboard in the second round. His 67 score put him in control of the Masters.

The third round saw Ancer fall to 2nd place in the running order but still only four strokes out of the top spot.

Ancer scored a disastrous 76 in the final round that dropped him 11 spots to 13th, one stroke out of a 10th place tie that would have automatically qualified him for the 2021 Masters Tournament.

However, the golfer remains ranked 21st in the world in the Official World Golf Ranking and is poised to continue great showings in his career.

Ancer was born in McAllen before moving to the Mexican city of Reynosa at an early age. He returned to the RGV as a teenager and attended Sharyland High School in Mission before making his swing at the golf world.