RGV native chosen for Biden-Harris education transition team

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — A Rio Grande Valley native will play a part in the Biden Administration’s transition plan.

Brownsville native Norma Cantú will serve on the Biden-Harris Department of Education Transition Team which will review the education agency and ensure the administration can handle a smooth transition of powers right after Inauguration Day.

Cantú currently works at the University of Texas at Austin’s School of Law as a Professor of Education and Professor of Law.

This will not be Cantú’s first work for a presidential administration. From 1993 to 2001, Cantú served as the Assistant Secretary of Education for the Office for Civil Rights for the Clinton Administration.

According to her bio on the UT-Austin’s School of Law’s website, her office increased the number of illegal discrimination complaints resolved by 20 percent.

Cantú was born in Brownsville and graduated from what is now Homer Hanna High School. She attended Pan American University, which is now the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and graduated in 1973 at the age of 19.

Cantú then earned her law degree from Harvard Law School in 1977 and served on the Mexican-American Legal Defense and Educational Fund for 14 years.