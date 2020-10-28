RGV native apart of cast for Netflix’s Selena series

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — An RGV native will appear in a Netflix series focused on the life of Tejano legend Selena.

David Barrera, a San Juan native, will play the role of ‘Hector’ in one episode of Selena: La Serie which premiers on Netflix on December 4.

Barrera graduated from PSJA ISD in 1987 and in the decades since has more than 100 acting credits to his name.

“I am honored to be a part of the Netflix story of this Tejano Queen. Selena: La Serie is coming to Netflix on December 4, 2020,” Barrera wrote on Facebook.

PSJA ISD’s administration wrote their support of Barrera’s role in the series.

“We are so proud to see our alumni shining and representing the tri-city area and PSJA Family throughout the country,” said PSJA Superintendent Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo. “We congratulate Mr. Barrera on this role and are excited to watch the show.”