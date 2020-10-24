RGV native activated by New York Jets, will make first NFL start on Sunday

An empty field is seen at the New York Jets NFL football team’s training camp in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK (KVEO) — Less than two weeks after signing to the New York Jets practice squad, an RGV native will make his debut NFL start.

On Saturday, the Jets announced that La Joya native Sergio Castillo, among others, was activated to the team’s 53-man active roster ahead of the team’s Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

The former La Joya Coyote will start as the team’s kicker with starting kicker Sam Ficken out with a groin injury.

This will be Castillo’s first start in the NFL. His pro football career began with the Atlanta Falcons in 2014 but he never made it on the starting team.

Castillo later spent four seasons in the Canadian Football League connecting on 87 percent of field goals and amounting a 44.4 yard punting average.

Castillo’s kicking efforts could help the Jets earn their first win of the year as they sit with an (0-6) mark through the first six weeks of the season.