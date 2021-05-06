RGV moms celebrate Mother’s Day early

SAN BENITO, Texas — On Wednesday Molina Healthcare celebrated Mother’s Day a few days early.

Care packages were distributed and contained goodies such as candy, bath bombs, face masks, and letters with self-care tips to help moms relax as they navigate motherhood.

Molina Healthcare said they wanted to make sure these packages showed Rio Grande Valley mothers they are cared for as the day approaches.

“We’re making a difference for them just in case they’re not able to purchase something. This is something showing them that we care about them and their wellness. With COVID going on we’re able to give them a little something that they can treat themselves at home,” said Cecilia Rodriguez, Community Engagement Specialist, Molina Healthcare.

200 care packages were distributed in the RGV, but over 1,800 Texas moms were able to take part in the spa-tacular event.