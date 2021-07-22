RGV MMP helps identify man found in Delaware River

EDINBURG, Texas — The Rio Grande Valley Missing Migrant Program assisted the New Jersey State Police in identifying a body found in the Delaware River.

On June 30 an unidentified male was found dead in the river and the New Jersey State Police requested assistance from the Rio Grande Valley MMP.

The New Jersey State Police provided fingerprint images of the victim to the Border Patrol which began the process of identifying the body.

MMP agents and the RGV Joint Forensic Center identified the man as Israel Mario Luciano-Alvarado from Guatemala. The identification was confirmed with help from the family, via the Guatemalan Consulate.

RGV Sector Chief Brian Hastings said, “The dedication of this team shows the underlying commitment to challenging situations and compassionate efforts made by both MMP and the investigators with the NJ State Police.”

According to the Border Patrol, their database contains the biometric information of over 200 million people that are otherwise unavailable to other law enforcement agencies.