RGV middle school honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Although Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. passed away 54 years ago, Cathey Middle School is continuing to teach the power behind his fight.

Traveling back to 1955, the NAACP chose King to lead the Montgomery bus boycotts shortly after Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger.

The Montgomery bus boycott lasted 381 days and led to a Supreme Court decision outlawing segregation on public buses in Alabama. Dr. King was now seen as the face of the Civil Rights Movement.

While fighting for equal rights, Dr. King was thrown in jail over 20 times, his house was firebombed, and he and his family suffered relentless personal attacks.

Despite the adversity, Dr. King traveled over 6 million miles to deliver 2,500 speeches. One of which is his famous, ‘I Have A Dream’ speech at the foot of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. in 1963.

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” said Dr. King.

Dr. King quickly gained the attention of millions and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. He was the youngest ever to receive the award.

Dr. King was also an advocate for voting rights as he led a group of peaceful protestors across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. The march happened just two days after another march was led by the late representative, John Lewis which is commonly referred to as “Bloody Sunday.”

Dr. King ultimately compelled President Lyndon B. Johnson to sign the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as well as the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Dr. King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee by James Earl Ray on April 4, 1968, and his death did not erase his progress or his legacy.

On January 20, 1986, President Ronald Reagan signed into the holiday as the first official Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day to honor his accomplishments and the fight for equality.

Cathey Middle School Social Studies teacher, Mr. Pinkard wants his students to understand the message behind Dr. King’s actions, so with every new year school year comes another lesson dedicated to just that.

“For us to walk in any establishment, to be in class together, to pray together, to study together, and to see each other as people and not as certain individuals of a certain background,” said Mr. Pinkard. “I think that’s an amazing thing that needs to be given his proper credit for bringing that to our country.”

Mr. Pinkard told ValleyCentral he wanted his students to leave with the message of peace, forgiveness, and the need for justice after the lesson.

When his students were asked the message they took away and would implement in their everyday life, their answers were just what Mr. Pinkard had hoped for.

“We are all equal as people and all should be treated equal,” said Grace Rodriguez, a Cathey Middle School student.

Another student, Emma Cummings said she would treat people with respect no matter what. “I mean sure, people might be rude to me and do bad things to me, but one of what Martin Luther King says is to forgive everything a person has done to you which sounds hard but really, I can do that.”

Her sister and another Cathey Middle School student, Elizabeth Cummings added if there’s something worth fighting for, she will fight for it.

Mr. Pinkard wrapped up his lesson on Dr. King by saying although history may shine a spotlight more so on African American rights, the fight wasn’t just for one racial group, it was for all.

Cathey Middle School will continue teaching the history of Dr. King for years to come.