RGV memorials where you can pay respects this Memorial Day

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The Rio Grande Valley has a variety of memorials dedicated to fallen heroes, here is a list of memorials where you can reflect on those heroes’ sacrifices this Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is observed the last Monday of May each year and is for mourning and honoring the men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. Military.

This year, Memorial Day will fall on Monday, May 31, 2021.

While many Americans can enjoy a day off from work, friends and family members of those fallen heroes may be having a more somber Memorial Day.

If you want to take the time to pay respects or reflect on the sacrifices of others, here is a list of memorials around the Rio Grande Valley.

McAllen Veteran’s War Memorial of Texas 3129 Galveston Ave, McAllen, TX 78501

Pharr Veterans Memorial Park 311 N Alamo Rd, Alamo, TX 78516

Weslaco Highland Memorial Park Cemetery 6705 FM 88, Weslaco, TX 78599

Harlingen Veterans Memorial at Pendleton Park 14215 Morgan Blvd, Harlingen, TX 78550

Harlingen Iwo Jima Memorial & Museum 320 Iwo Jima Blvd, Harlingen, TX 78550

Brownsville Veterans Park 2500 Central Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520

Events:

The Weslaco Highland Cemetery will be having a Memorial Day program at 11 a.m.

There will be a ceremony followed by a flag placing service at each headstone at the RGV State Veterans Cemetery in Mission at 8 a.m. The address is 2520 Inspiration Rd.

Also in Mission, there will be a Memorial Day Ceremony at Leo Peña Park at 6 p.m., located on Conway & Business 83.

On on Saturday, May 29th at 7a.m., Volunteers will be placing flags on the graves of identified veterans at the Old City Cemetery in Brownsville. They will meet on the entrance of E. 5th street.