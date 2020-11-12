RGV Marine reminisces on his 20 years of service on Veterans Day

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Freedom comes at a price. Among those who picked up the tab is Gunnery Sergeant Juan Rodriguez-Chavez.

He spent 20 years in the Marine Corps and now calls the Rio Grande Valley his home.

“It was some of the saddest times, hardest craziest times. Great times, but I wouldn’t change it for the world,” said GySgt. Rodriguez-Chavez.

He heard the call to serve at a career fair during his senior year in high school.

“I walked up to the Marine Recruiters and they were sitting on the table and all they had was cards and stickers and I asked, ‘what else do you have to offer?’ And they’re like ‘a challenge.’ And from that day on, I was hooked.”

He isn’t originally from the Valley, but his career and his taste buds have kept him around.

“I was born in Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico, and currently, I live aboard campus here at Marine Military Academy, there’s taquitos everywhere so I love it.”

In 2009 his bravery was tested during a mission in Afghanistan, where his team was ambushed.

“At about 5:30 in the morning, that’s when all hell broke loose. We tried to get to them, we went in I think four or five times. And as a result of that Dakota Meyer got the Metal of Honor and I received the Navy Cross.”

GySgt. Rodriguez-Chavez now passes on his experience to his students at the Marine Military Academy.

“Keep your head high and don’t give up, you can have bad days at times but there’s always tomorrow, take a deep breath and drink some water and continue moving forward because life’s too short.”

He says the 20 years went by like the blink of an eye, and when asked if he would do it all over again, he says he would.

GySgt. Rodriguez-Chavez was featured in a national Modelo commercial.