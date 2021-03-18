RGV Make-A-Wish grants 3-year-old’s wish to make quarantine a bit more fun

McAllen, Texas (KVEO) — One year ago Rio Grande Valley residents saw a new normal begin but for Aaron Villarreal and his family, it remained the same.

Non-profits create migrant resource center in Brownsville CLICK HERE TO LEARN WHAT THEY DO

Sanitizing and quarantining has been the way of life for Aaron, a 3-year old that was diagnosed with retinoblastoma 18 days before his first birthday.

David Villarreal (Left) Aaron(Middle) Viana Sanchez (Right) in their living room (Sal Castro-KVEO)

He was diagnosed with the disease changing his life and those around him.

Now, Aaron has lost most of his vision in his right eye but it hasn’t stopped him from enjoying life.

On Tuesday afternoon he became the 1400th wish granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Before receiving his surprise, cars lined up as loved ones gave him a parade. His family wore matching shirts showing their support.

“He was excited,” said Viana Sanchez, Aaron’s mother.

Seeing many people at once brought a shock to Aaron because he has been in quarantine for most of his life.

A rainbow playground in the backyard of the Villarreal’s home. (Sal Castro-KVEO)

Once the parade ended, it was time for the surprise, a Rainbow playground set.

Going down the slide, swinging, and climbing, Aaron couldn’t be stopped.

Everyone joined in on the moment, playing with Aaron enjoying his wish.

Next up for the family is to “get sunburnt because were to be outside 24/7′ said Sanchez.

Aaron has been receiving treatment in Houston and will continue to do so and view his progress as he gets older.

Former Tamaulipas governor on trial for dozens of drug cartel crimes CLICK HERE TO LEARN WHAT TO EXPECT

While the future is uncertain the Villarreal’s will continue to enjoy life with their three children and take on whatever challenges await them. They plan to have a fundraiser in May and give the money to research costs. Even though the pandemic has changed lives it became business as usual for the Villarreal family.

Watch the video of Aaron seeing his surprise for the first time: