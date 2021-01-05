RGV Livestock Showgrounds at capacity for mass COVID-19 vaccinations

MERCEDES, Texas — On Tuesday morning, Hidalgo County began their first mass vaccination clinic. Over 800 Rio Grande Valley residents were vaccinated at the RGV Livestock Show grounds in the city of Mercedes.

The clinic was scheduled to open at 8 a.m. but by 6 a.m. more than 800 people had lined up and the facility had hit capacity.

“I know there were people that were disappointed that they didn’t get in, but there are a lot of other opportunities to come with UTRGV, DHR, Knapp Medical, Mission Regional, Hidalgo County, and many more to come. That decision was made to make sure for the safety and security of all of the people and not to have anybody waiting,” said Hidalgo County Health Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez.

On Thursday Hidalgo County will hold another mass vaccination clinic in La Joya.