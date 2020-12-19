RGV Livestock Show shares plans for 2021

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — Officials with the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show (RGVLS) have shared their plans for 2021.

In a statement, the RGVLS events, including the rodeo, carnival concessions, exhibits and entertainment are scheduled for May 7 to May 16, 2021, pending COVID-19 health restrictions in place.

The RGVLS is previous years has taken place during the month of March.

The statement also adds the Jr. Livestock Show, Horse show and FFA, $-D and youth competitions will still be taking place during the month of March and will be limited in attendance.

These modifications for 2021 have been put in place in efforts to present a safe and productive event for our Junior exhibitors. The safety [of] our youth, and their families, is of utmost importance to us here at RGVLS. Mando Correa-General Manager, RGVLS (Statement release)

The 2020 RGVLS was shut down in March when local officials limited gatherings as the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Rio Grande Valley.