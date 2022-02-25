MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It is that time of year again! The 83rd Annual Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo returns in full force on March 10 – 20.

The organization’s news release said for the last two years they have not been able to have a full and normal show due to COVID-19.

For this year a full schedule of rodeo events, entertainment, and music acts is planned, said the news release.

The concert schedule includes the following:

March 10 – Inevitable

March 11 – Hayden Baker

March 12 – Los Palominos

March 13 – The Spazzmatics

March 14 – Texas Hill

March 15 – America’s AC/DC: Thunderstruck

March 16 – Mo Pitney

March 17 – Gene Watson

March 18 – Bellamy Brothers

March 19 – David Lee Garza

March 20 – Texas Legend

All concerts are free and begin at 9:30 p.m. and will be held in the Music Tent.

Entry Gate admission is $10 and parking is $10. The biggest carnival in South Texas will be here as well as several entertainment acts throughout the day like Rio’s Roundup Kid Corral, Wild West Show, Hypnotist Show, several strolling acts throughout the day.

Longhorn cattle will be available for the kids to ride on as well as mutton busting, calf and grease pig scrambles. The rodeo will begin with extreme bull-riding on March 16 through March 19.

Presale for season passes can be purchased at Bullrider Western Wear in Harlingen, Boot ‘N Jeans in Weslaco, the Boot Jack in Brownsville and Mcallen as well as Borderland Hardware in Mercedes.

Livestock show officials said they will be adhering to all local and state covid recommendations. Masks will not be required. Wash stations will be available throughout the show grounds for hand washing. As an outdoor event social distancing is recommended.