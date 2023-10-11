MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show broke ground on its brand-new Music Pavilion that is being built at the RGVLS show grounds.
The groundbreaking ceremony took place at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The annual livestock show has become a Valley staple and with artists travelling for the 11-day event, it was time to build a proper stage.
RGVLS announced that it has commissioned the construction of a 1000 square foot music stage with a 1600 square foot green room and full artist dressing room.
The construction of the stage intends to develop a year-round venue for festival-type music and
performance events.
Construction of the project is scheduled to be completed by February 1.
The 85th Annual Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo is scheduled for March 7 through 17. This will be the first official use of the new stage and green.
The March lineup is as follows:
- March 8 — Doo Wah Riders (Country)
- March 9 — Marcos Orozco (Tejano)
- March 10 — Spazzmatics (80`s Pop/Rock)
- March — Neal McCoy (Country)
- March 12 — William Beckmann (Country)
- March 13 — RED Taylor Swift Tribute (Pop)
- March 14 — the nationally-known armadillo Gary P. Nunn (Country)
- March 15 — A Tribute to George Strait by Derek Spence (Country)
- March 16 — Ram Herrera (Tejano)