MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show broke ground on its brand-new Music Pavilion that is being built at the RGVLS show grounds.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The annual livestock show has become a Valley staple and with artists travelling for the 11-day event, it was time to build a proper stage.

RGVLS announced that it has commissioned the construction of a 1000 square foot music stage with a 1600 square foot green room and full artist dressing room.

The construction of the stage intends to develop a year-round venue for festival-type music and

performance events.

Construction of the project is scheduled to be completed by February 1.

The 85th Annual Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo is scheduled for March 7 through 17. This will be the first official use of the new stage and green.

