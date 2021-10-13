RGV Livestock Show announces new fall festival

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show (RGVLS) announced a new annual fall festival that will take place from Nov. 4 – Nov 7 in Mercedes.

According to a release from RGVLS, they wanted to “bring a new event to the community in the Fall that would be family-oriented and different than the annual livestock show and rodeo.”

Each year will have a different theme. This year’s Fall Fest will have the theme “Fiesta.”

There will be live music on each of the four days.

According to the release, Fall Fest will also include:

A carnival

A PRCA bull-riding event (Saturday)

Mariachi Showdown contest ($1,000 cash prize)

Grito contest that is open to the public

A play area for kids, featuring a petting zoo, face painting and more.

Smokin’ on the Rio will be hosting a Discada and BBQ Cook-off at the festival, consisting of 100 teams. The categories are chicken, ribs, pork and brisket and there will be $10k worth of prizes.

Admission will be $10 for those 13 years and older. Admission for those between the ages of 3 – 12 will be $5, and children under 3-years-old can get in free.

Parking for the event will be also free, according to the release.

For more information, visit the RGVLS website.