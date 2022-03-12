MERCEDES, Texas(ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo is all about having fun and enjoying the experience. Stock show administrators are expanding that opportunity to students with special needs by having a sensory-friendly experience allowing all kids to participate.

The sensory-friendly event started in 2019 and takes place every year during the rodeo’s first two days.

During that time, the rodeo closes off to the public and is open to special needs children from school districts across the valley.

“There is about 6 different attractions that they get to look at and enjoy. It’s really special we don’t have any loud sounds, any lights, it’s kind of a muted environment,” says Sherilyn Goad, Stock Show Director.

Goad says the event is perfect if they are unable to attend the larger event and has grown in participation over the years.

“We invited a few local districts like Mercedes, a few in Weslaco, and we ended up with 300 kids, the next year we did it we had 600 kids, the following year 1,200 kids, and before we knew it here were looking at over 2000 kids,” said Goad.

Goad hopes to keep the tradition for years to come.