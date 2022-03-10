MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Livestock Show and Rodeo promises carnival games, live music, horse shows, and more, but the event’s main focus is the promotion and education of the livestock industry.

Mando Correa, General Manager for the event told ValleyCentral the livestock show is the “staple” of the 10-day show.

“Agriculture is a real big portion of the economy here in the Valley and we take it very seriously,” added Correa. “We take pride in it and the livestock show is just one way to involve the youth.”

The event will have children as ambassadors representing different organizations, walking guests through the fairgrounds and talking through the different breeds of animals the event has to offer.

One young ambassador that will be at this year’s event passing out ribbons is the RGV Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 2023 Cover Girl, Ryleigh Greer.

Greer said she has been coming to the rodeo since the fourth grade and is excited to meet new people.

Greer recently won the title of Cover Girl because of her membership with FFA, 4H, and completed a livestock project, including market goats, dairy goats, and steer for at least two years.

Although the promotion of the livestock industry is the event’s main focus, Correa said there will be “a little bit of everything for everyone.”

There will be live country music, an AC/DC cover band, and Hispanic music. There will also be extreme bull rides, PRCA rodeos, and lasso loopers.

Another major part of the event is the scholarships. Correa said over the last several years, between $1.5 million and $2 million have been granted to youth in the RGV in an effort to help prepare them for their future.

Even with slowly transitioning out of a pandemic, Correa stated the event respects everyone’s beliefs and will leave safety decisions up to the public. Masking and social distancing will be encouraged but not required.

According to Correa, all signs are indicating there will be a large turnout based on other events surrounding counties have had in the last several months. He’s hopeful this will be the biggest crowd since 2019.

The RGV Livestock Show and Rodeo will run from March 10 through March 20.

You can find the event’s hours of operation on its website. For tickets, click here.

ValleyCentral will be live from the fairgrounds the afternoon and evening of March 10 and the morning of March 16.