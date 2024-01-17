HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Wesley Willis and Jeff Patterson from VTX1 spoke about providing internet service in south Texas.

“One of the things it starts with is with those internet service providers, doing all we can to take care of those that underserved in the community. One of the big things is our recent partnership with Cameron County and our commitment to spend $10 million to provide five areas within Cameron County with internet access that they didn’t previously have,” said Patterson.

The pandemic opened peoples’ eyes to the importance of internet access.

Patterson added, “When we saw people sitting outside of school buses in the parking lot going to McDonald’s or Starbucks just to get their homework done, we realized we had to do something, and we’re happy to be on the forefront of the Rio Grande Valley to help with that problem.”

“One thing that’s great about our internet company is we give back to the communities we serve. We try to stay involved, we try to help with developing these communities whether it is for local fire stations, police stations, health care, with education, it is important to give back,” said Willis.

