RGV infant battling rare type of cancer placed in hospice, family hopes for miracle

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Moore family announced Thursday that they have placed Milo their 6 month-old baby battling cancer into hospice.

Source: Mighty Milo – Milo es Fuerte

Nahomi and Chris Moore are the parents of Brownsville baby Milo who is battling cancer.

Milo was diagnosed with a malignant rhabdoid tumor, a rare, aggressive type of tumor, and given low odds of survival.

“Mighty Milo” has been battling cancer and has had multiple rounds of chemotherapy.

Milos family documents Milos’s journey on a Facebook page “Mighty Milo – Milo es Fuerte.”

In hopes for a miracle, Milos’s mother announced the family’s decision in placing him into hospice on their Facebook Page Thursday, September 16.

The family explained on their recent update that they understand they can no longer help Milo medically and now continue to hold faith for a miracle.