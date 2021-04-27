RGV IDEA high schools ranked best performing in the nation

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) – Thirteen IDEA college preparatory schools in the Rio Grande Valley have been ranked among the best performing high schools in the nation by U.S. News and World Report.

For the thirteenth consecutive year, IDEA has been ranked highly for its rigor and success of the commitment the school has made to the students, according to the press release.

U.S. News and World Reports 2021 ranking of best high schools was taken across America, evaluating nearly 24,000 public schools. The schools were ranked based on how well they served all of their students, regardless of economic or ethnic background.

The evaluation consisted of six major factors including college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.

CEO and Co-Founder JoAnn Gama expressed her gratitude and excitement for receiving the recognition.

“Words cannot express how proud we are of these schools’ accomplishments, especially considering the challenges of balancing virtual and in-person learning,” said Gama. “We know these recognitions are a result of the dedication, commitment, and support of so many educators, leaders and staff at IDEA and our families at home.”

The IDEA Public Schools’ high schools that received a ranking as a 2021 Best High School from U.S. News & World Report include:

IDEA Frontier College Preparatory – 8th best high school in Texas, Top 1% of high schools in Texas and the top ranked high school in the Rio Grande Valley

IDEA College Preparatory McAllen – 18th best high school in Texas, Top 1% of high schools in Texas and the top ranked high school in McAllen.

IDEA Quest College Preparatory – 22nd best high school in Texas, Top 1% of high schools in Texas

IDEA College Preparatory Edinburg – 30th best high school in Texas, Top 2% of high schools in Texas

IDEA College Preparatory San Juan – 32nd best high school in Texas, Top 2% of high schools in Texas

IDEA Toros College Preparatory – 43rd best high school in Texas, Top 3% of high schools in Texas

IDEA College Preparatory Brownsville – 59th best high school in Texas, Top 4% of high schools in Texas

IDEA College Preparatory Mission – 70th best high school in Texas, Top 5% of high schools in Texas

IDEA College Preparatory San Benito – 71st best high school in Texas, Top 5% of high schools in Texas

IDEA College Preparatory Donna – 72nd best high school in Texas, Top 5% of high schools in Texas

IDEA College Preparatory Weslaco – 87th best high school in Texas, Top 6% of high schools in Texas

IDEA College Preparatory Alamo – Top 23% of charter schools nationwide

IDEA College Preparatory Pharr – Top 26% of charter schools nationwide

For more information on IDEA public schools click here.