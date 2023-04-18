HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society is offering free pet adoptions to make space in their shelters.

The RGV Humane Society is asking for the public’s help in clearing their shelters and giving a furry friend a new home.

Adoption fees for both Harlingen and Mission shelters are already being waived until more pets are cleared.

According to Jordan Wally, supervisor at the Mission shelter, there are 232 dogs and 162 cats sheltered at both Mission and Harlingen shelters.

All animals up for adoption will receive the following services for free:

– Vaccinations

– Flea and tick prevention

– Microchipping

– Heartworm testing and deworming

Free spay and neuter services will be offered to only dogs at the Harlingen shelter. Applicants must present a valid ID and complete adoption paperwork at the shelter to finalize an adoption.

All adoptions are on a first come, first serve basis.

Photos of all available pets at the RGV Humane Society shelters can be found online.