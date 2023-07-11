HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society’s dog kennel in Harlingen is at critical capacity. The Valley’s only no-kill animal shelter hopes the community reaches out and helps, yet again.

Luis Quintanilla, director of the Humane Society, is concerned for the animals and their well being. He asked for the communities help.

“We need you, we need the public, and we can’t do this on our own,” Quintanilla said.

Due to the shelter being over capacity, they may be forced to euthanize dogs.

“The last thing we want to do is euthanize an animal who is perfectly healthy perfectly adoptable solely because we have run out of space,” Quintanilla said.

Quintanilla added that summer has the highest intake for animals at both the Mission and Harlingen shelters.

Terri Hinojosa, a supervisor at the shelter, says the problem is that animals are coming in as fast as they are leaving the shelter. She says that they have run out of space and have resorted to using crates for dogs at the shelter.

“No kill means reserving it for when it is absolutely necessary and we’ve been able to keep that streak up for over three and a half years now. That translates to over ten thousand almost fifteen thousand animals now who’s tails are wagging and hearts are still beating because of the community, “Quintanilla said.

The RGV Humane Society is open seven days a week and is offering adoption and foster services free of charge.