HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Drink to a good cause! The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society in Harlingen presents its Bark N Brew.

The event will be held at the Jackson Street Cork N Craft located at 204 W. Jackson in Harlingen on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Guests can enjoy drinks, food, and raffle items and the funds go to support the RGV Humane Society in its efforts.

There is no admission fee for Bark N Brew so you can save that money for the event itself.

