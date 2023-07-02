MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society is offering a Pet Deposit Assistance Program for qualifying Mission residents.

The assistance program has been set up to help Mission renters with up to $350 with pet deposit fees.

RGVHS announced, the grant is offered for renters who are interested in adopting a pet but are concerned about the pet deposit fee.

“The grant’s ultimate goal is to support individuals in covering their pet deposit fees, while fostering a compassionate and pet-friendly community,” RGVHS said.

For more information or to apply for the grant visit, missiontexas.us/city-departments/health-department/pet-deposit-assistance-program/.

Applicants can also submit their applications and required documents through email at mypet@missiontexas.us or in person at the Health Department, located at 117 E. Tom Landry St.

For more information, contact the City of Mission Health Department at (956) 580-8692 or City of Mission Animal Control Office at (956) 580-8741.