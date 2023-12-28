HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society said they are ending its partnership with the city of Harlingen.

The group took to social media Tuesday saying the shelter will be undergoing a transition period in the weeks to come.

The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society and the City of Harlingen have been in a partnership for a long time, but that will soon come to an end.

“The City of Harlingen has done all it can to ensure that we are doing our part,” said Mayor Norma Sepulveda.

Sepulveda said the city commission requested the shelter provide documents showing how their funds were being used, but the humane society did not comply.

“We don’t know where the money was spent last year, we aren’t going to be told where the money is going to be spent next year. So we don’t have any other option than to not sign a new contract,” she said.

The humane society said they will be relocating out of the city-owned building they have resided in for 34 years.

“As much as we would like to continue forward, we can’t responsibly do so and that is the reason why and that’s the only reason why we were unable to execute a new contract,” Sepulveda said.

The mayor said the shelter still has a contract with the city until next month, but the shelter has refused to take in strays during that time.

“We hope they understand their responsibility and they’re required to do so under our contract and that they discontinue this type of refusing to accept animals from animal control,” She said.

Sepulveda said the city already has plans in place for the building once the humane society vacates.

“The city is resilient, we’re going to do what we can to be able to help our community and to still be responsive to our community when they reach out to us regarding animals that are on the streets, homeless,” Sepulveda added.

ValleyCentral reached out to the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society executive director but did not receive a response.