MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society dog kennels are over capacity at both Mission and Harlingen locations.

According to the humane society’s news release, dogs will be at risk of euthanasia if they can’t make space through adoption or fostering.

For nearly four years, the RGV Humane Society has not had to euthanize a single animal for space, according to the release.

RGVHS says all adoption fees for dogs are completely waived. All adopted pets will go home with up-to-date vaccinations, dewormer, preventatives for fleas/ticks/heartworms, microchipped and either already spayed/neutered, or with an appointment for spay/neuter at no cost to the adoptive family.

RGVHS is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. They are located in Mission at 227 Abelino Farias St. and in Harlingen at 1106 Markowsky Ave.

For more information call (956) 226-0760.