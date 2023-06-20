Cats tend to be most active at dusk and dawn, but sleep up to 16 hours a day. Kittens are known to sleep even longer.

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society in Harlingen is offering free children’s reading club for the summer.

Parents can sign up their children now to participate in the RGV Humane Society Reading Club during the summer in the Harlingen shelter, located at 1106 Markowsky Ave.

Participants can bring a book or borrow one from the shelter and read them to either puppies, kittens or both.

RGV Humane Society advises participants to not touch the animals during the activity for their safety.

For more information, contact the shelter at harlingeninfo@rgvhs.org or call at (956) 428-1022.