EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The cost of building supplies has skyrocketed in the past 2½ years due to the pandemic and supply chain issues.

Karla Perez, who represents Esperanza Homes, a home builder company located in the Rio Grande Valley said home construction in the RGV is doing well.

According to Perez, interest rates are coming down to about 5.4 percent but that is not changing the pricing of their listed homes.

“In the Edinburg communities, particularly our pricing starts at $195,000 and it goes up from there depending on the size of the home, as well as the special touches that you want to put into the selections of the home,” said Perez.

Ronnie Cavazos with Structure Team Home Builder company said despite the cost, the home industry will continue to stay active in our area.

“The valley is growing, you won’t recognize the valley 10 years from now; people are still buying, people are still moving to the area so we’re doing really well here in the valley,” said Cavazos.

Cavazos said the company is building about 30 to 40 homes a year. He said one of the changes that helped them is by bringing other home building experts on board.

“We’ve got a bunch of builders on board, 70 plus builders, but we also have all the major lumber companies that are part of our organization as well. So there’s constant communication back and forth, that allows us to adjust better and, and that way, we don’t have so many surprises sort of speak like we did last year,” said Cavazos.

Both Perez and Cavazos said the home industry will continue to grow in South Texas and are willing to accommodate questions for those interested in building a home.