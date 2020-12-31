RGV hospitals seeing staff shortages, health officials ask for state’s help

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Hospitals in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) are seeing an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

“You know there’s over 500 people hospitalized now and in Cameron County it keeps going up,” said Dr. James Castillo, Cameron County Health Authority.

The demand for health care workers is prompting many to leave their local hospital jobs. With many health care agencies across the states recruiting doctors and nurses, Dr. Castillo said this is causing a staffing shortage in our area.

“The problem with that is if you are pulling from one place that’s experiencing a shortage or a surge like we are now to bring it to another place eventually all you end up doing is moving the staff around in a circle,” he said.

As cases increase and hospitals begin to fill up, health officials worry this could mean a rise in deaths across the Rio Grande Valley.

“As the hospitals get full, death rates go up. You know, the hospitals, they really do try to save everybody… nobody wants to ration care but it might not just be a matter of rationing it might just not be there,” said Dr. Castillo.

While areas in the Valley are still receiving help from the state, Dr. Castillo said the current staffing shortage is prompting them to ask for more help.

“Through those same staffing agencies which obviously everybody is asking for and you know asking for help from the department of defense if there is no other help to come to our aid,” he said.

Dr. Castillo adds they are in communication with the state to try and bring more help to the RGV and wants the staffing shortages to be a reminder for the public to stay home as much as possible to help lower the county’s hospital capacity.