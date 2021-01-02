RGV hospitals in need of blood donations

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) – Cameron Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said blood donations have always been received but during the pandemic the need is higher than before.

“Right now the hospitals are all busy with COVID and not COVID, so our usual stuff too and that’s been putting a lot of stress in the blood supply in general,” said Castillo.

According to Dr. Castillo, residents are not donating blood as usual which has made it difficult to help treat COVID-19 and non COVID-19 hospitalized patients.

“If they can and are able to donate blood there is definitely a big need,” he said.

Proper distancing and personal protective equipment is taking place to ensure the safety of those who decide to donate.

Dr. Castillo wants COVID-19 survivors to know that they are also eligible to be a part of the donation process.

“If you have already recovered from COVID for more than a month then you have these antibodies in your plasma and that plasma that you donate is filled with these antibodies to help people fight off the virus who are hospitalized,” he said.

As of now, all types of blood and plasma are needed. First responders like Dr. Castillo are encouraging the community to help save lives.







For those who would like to know more information about the donating process, Dr. Castillo recommends to visit the Vitalant Blood Donation website.